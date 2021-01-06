Minter Network Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $23,395.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00027867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00116319 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.74 or 0.00259687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.98 or 0.00481185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,457,537,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,252,328,033 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.