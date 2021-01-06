Nxt (NXT) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007406 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

