TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.71 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $62.23 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00249622 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017399 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 66,888,223,510 coins and its circulating supply is 66,887,494,401 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

