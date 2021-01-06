Bytom Reaches Market Cap of $86.46 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $86.46 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00458366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,646,730,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,399,445,219 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

