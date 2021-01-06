Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.97 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $15.46 million and $3.97 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00016103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00222798 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UNFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.