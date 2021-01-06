Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 1,399,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 216,235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

