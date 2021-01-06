Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $244,650.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $115,520.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $163.39. 266,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,381. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $96,000.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.