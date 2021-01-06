PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $882,958.32 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $882,958.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 156,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.74. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $95.44.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSMT. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 288.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in PriceSmart by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

