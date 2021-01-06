Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $10.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.98. 262,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 31,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.