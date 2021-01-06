Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells 788 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.42. 326,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 122,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.