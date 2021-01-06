Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells 659 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $102,955.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bandwidth stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. 427,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,302. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.04, a P/E/G ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

