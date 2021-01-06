Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $17,960.24 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 172 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $17,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTLT traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.83. 802,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,911. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 54.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

