ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.68 million and $208,697.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,475.64 or 0.99646025 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00267112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00472757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042377 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

