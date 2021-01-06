Switch (ESH) One Day Volume Tops $97,689.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Switch token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $224,614.64 and approximately $97,689.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035909 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001735 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002818 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

