2key.network (2KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,278.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.12 million and $228,278.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00323651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024784 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,191,709 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

