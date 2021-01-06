Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $55,191.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,260,185 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

