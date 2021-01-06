Reviewing Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) & Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ebix has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ebix and Enterprise Informatics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.36%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ebix is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ebix and Enterprise Informatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $580.61 million 2.04 $96.72 million N/A N/A Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Enterprise Informatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 17.20% 18.84% 7.31% Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ebix beats Enterprise Informatics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer bill payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, travel, and logistics. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance solutions cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements. Ebix, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Data Glove Technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Enterprise Informatics Company Profile

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

