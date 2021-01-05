Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. 423,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 267,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

