Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

CUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Cutera stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,520. Cutera has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $421.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cutera by 358.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

