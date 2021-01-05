Akropolis (AKRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.21 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Akropolis token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00269917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00496016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

