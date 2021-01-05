HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $5,068.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00269917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00496016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

