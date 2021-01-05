Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $31.01 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.59 or 0.03165188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020882 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 160.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

