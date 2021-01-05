$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.17 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on BHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

BHC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,913. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

