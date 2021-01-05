Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $209.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $209.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.80 million and the lowest is $205.15 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $193.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $906.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $871.50 million to $944.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.50 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $96,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,878. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.49. 275,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,737. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.