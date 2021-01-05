Multi-collateral DAI Market Capitalization Reaches $121.36 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00042569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00333292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

