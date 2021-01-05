VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Market Cap of $21.56 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $21.56 million and $34,339.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00120712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00269495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00495386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017562 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,066,013 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

