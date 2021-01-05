$664.58 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to post $664.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $664.26 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONK. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 562,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,708. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Formula One Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

