Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the highest is $3.43 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.39. 1,112,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,021. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Biogen by 113.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

