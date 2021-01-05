GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.81

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of home appliances and consumer electronic products in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and online retail of electrical appliances and consumer electronic products, as well as in property holding activities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GOME Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GOME Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.