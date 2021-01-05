Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Trading Down 17.2%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price traded down 17.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.90. 599,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,221,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.