Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,324.61.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $35.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,355.11. The company had a trading volume of 290,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,586. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,339.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,243.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,435.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

