Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Trading Down 7%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 1,424,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,507,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODT shares. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,513 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

