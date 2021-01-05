First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Down 9%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.30 and last traded at $92.16. 7,281,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 4,957,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

