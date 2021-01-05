Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.