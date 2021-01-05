Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KOP has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. 140,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,867. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 211.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

