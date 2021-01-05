Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 170,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Greif’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.29 per share, for a total transaction of $234,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,425.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,550 shares of company stock worth $1,006,453 in the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Greif by 26.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Greif by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.