Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Telefónica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 731,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 696.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,799 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

