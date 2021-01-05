HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.94.

HTGM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 1,402,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,380. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

