HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.94.
HTGM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 1,402,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,380. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $13.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
