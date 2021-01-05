CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

CURI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,017. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $105,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,257. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

