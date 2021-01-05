TrumpCoin Trading Up 136.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,033.75 and approximately $21.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded up 136.1% against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018487 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007580 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002915 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

