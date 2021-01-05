CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $2,527.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00328735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025052 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

