Litecoin Plus One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $118,383.54 and $15.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129,718.54 or 3.80015473 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

