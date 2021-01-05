Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $30.31 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.31 million and $55,079.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.00393830 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

