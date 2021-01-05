Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report sales of $786.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.90 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $655.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,238 shares of company stock worth $28,247,113 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after buying an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after buying an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 28.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,172,000 after buying an additional 429,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 566,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

