$67.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $67.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $68.80 million. Cactus posted sales of $140.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $348.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $349.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $331.10 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $361.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Cactus’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 over the last 90 days. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,019,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,700,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 476,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.