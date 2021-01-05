Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post $68.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.50 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $68.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $249.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.83 million to $249.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $286.05 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,185,411 shares of company stock valued at $138,250,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $667,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 150.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 130.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,523. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -397.37. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.