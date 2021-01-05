$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.61 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $13.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $15.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.34. 1,269,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

