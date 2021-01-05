Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 532,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 641,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,136 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 766,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Atlantic Power by 4.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,961,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.