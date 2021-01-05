Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 532,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 641,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.
The company has a market capitalization of $187.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,136 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Atlantic Power by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 766,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Atlantic Power by 4.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,961,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
