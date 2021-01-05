ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Up 5%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 250,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 351,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $162.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,766,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,445. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 508.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

