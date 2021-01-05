Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Trading 5% Higher

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.56. 208,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 225,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

